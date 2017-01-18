Police Investigating HH, GBM Shooting

Police are investigating a shooting incident in which live ammunition was used in an attempt to stop UPND President Hakainde Hichilema and his vice, Geoffrey Mwamba from attending court in Luanshya.

A state prosecutor has told the Luanshya Magistrate Court that police are probing the matter which is said to have taken place a few Kilometers from Mpongwe district.

On Wednesday, Defense Lawyer Jack Mwiimbu told Ndola based magistrate John Mbuzi that Mr. Hichilema and Mr. Mwamba were stopped by police despite assuring them that they were in Luanshya to attend court.

Meanwhile, the matter in which the duo is appearing on three counts of seditious practices and unlawful assembly has been adjourned to 22nd and 23rd March, 2016.

