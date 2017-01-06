Roan MP Chishimba Kambwili Charges That President Lungu Is Visionless

PF Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has maintained that President Edgar Lungu has no plans for Zambia.

Dr. Kambwili says it is wrong timing for Mr. Lungu to announce his 2021 presidential ambitions when the country is faced with numerous challenges.

He says the Patriotic Front was recently re-elected into office and what the government needs to concentrate on is development.

Dr. Kambwili says Mr. Lungu therefore wasted time when he travelled to the Copperbelt province to declare himself eligible to contest the 2021 general elections.

Mr. Lungu said all those opposing his views should take him to the constitutional court.

