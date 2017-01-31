RTSA to Take Action against Mazhandu Buses

The Road Transport and Safety Agency-RTSA-says Mazhandu family bus services has exhibited a poor Road safety record in the past few months.

RTSA head of public relations, Fred Mubanga says the agency has been monitoring the poor Road safety profile of mazhandu and will soon state the next course of action to be taken.

And a source close to one of the victims of the fateful bus says the complaint about the bus’s mechanical fault was reported to police who charged the driver.

He however wonders how the bus was allowed to proceed.