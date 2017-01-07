SADC Truck Drivers Still Marooned At Kasumbalesa

SADC truck drivers at Kasumbalesa border post are fearing for their lives as they continue to face attacks from armed groups in the Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC.

Despite the Zambian and DRC government assuring the drivers of safety, some drivers talked to by Muvi TV News at the border post are still scared that they may be attacked.

Hundreds of trucks are still marooned at the boarder as only a handful of them have headed to Congo.

The drivers say they will wait for a signed security agreement from the DRC government on Wednesday before travelling in to that country.