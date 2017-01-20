Savior Chishimba Laughs At Claims That He Is Insane

UPP Leader Savior Chishimba says claims that he is mentally sick are trivial.

Dr. Chishimba says that those claiming that he is mentally unsound should provide medical evidence.

Dr. Chishimba has linked Moses Mawere and Stephen Kampyongo for being involved in the running of the bus empowerment programme, supported by the government.

The two ministers have however accused the UPP leader of being mentally unsound