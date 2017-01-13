Small Scale Farmers Call For Support Towards Tomato Growing

Small Scale Farmers Union of Zambia has called on government to support tomato farmers.

Union President Frank Kayula says tomato traders have the capacity to create more employment opportunities.

And tomato farmer Brian Hapunda has called on relevant government wings to protect the interest of tomato traders.

He says there is need to ensure that a regulation is put in place to prevent tomatoes from other countries flooding the market.

Meanwhile, tomatoes have recorded a sharp price decrease.