Ten People Die in Road Accident

Ten people have died on the spot in a road traffic accident on the Kabwe-Kapiri-Mposhi road.
The head on collision accident involving a Mazandu family bus heading to Kitwe and a truck happened near Green Leaf in Kapiri-Mposhi.
19 survivors are nursing serious injuries in Kapiri-Mposhi district hospital.
Central province Commissioner of Police, Lombe Kamukoshi has confirmed saying that yesterday the same Mazhandu Bus careered off the road due to a mechanical fault.
And Central province permanent secretary, Chanda Kabwe has urged drivers and owners of vehicles to ensure that their vehicles are road worthy before setting off on any journey.
