UPND Cadre Appears In Court For Malicious Damage To Property, Assault

A 32 year old UPND supporter of Lusaka’s Garden House has appeared in the Lusaka Magistrate Court on charges of malicious damage to property and assault.

Maurice Mulenga a bricklayer has pleaded not guilty to the charges before Lusaka magistrate Greenwell Malumani.

It is alleged that on December 15th 2016 Mulenga willfully and unlawfully damaged a wind screen of a government motor vehicle registration number GRZ 268 CJ

The value of the windscreen is seven thousand six hundred kwacha.

In the second count it is also alleged that Maurice on same date assaulted a police officer namely Bothwell Namuswa during his execution of duty.

This was during a clash between police and UPND cadres at the Lusaka high court in December 2016.