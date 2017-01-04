Zambia Maize Export To Malawi Under Probe

Malawian President Peter Mutharika set up an independent commission of enquiry to investigate the Maize scandal between the Zambian and Malawian government involving the Zambia Cooperative Federation-ZCF.

This follows revelations during Parliamentary debates in Malawi’s National Assembly where it emerged that a Zambian private company, Kaloswe Commuter and Carrier Services was engaged as a middleman to facilitate the maize deal between ADMARC of Malawi and the Zambia Cooperative Federation-ZCF.

The deal involves 26 Billion kwacha which was paid up front to ZCF with a reported over payment of 9.5 billion kwacha a situation that has angered Malawian civil society groups and Parliamentarians.

Meanwhile, Civil Society for Poverty Reduction-CSPR Advocacy and Communication Programme Coordinator Maxson Nkhoma has challenged government to state its position over the maize scandal in Malawi.

But ZFC Executive Director James Chirwa has denied that his organization received money from the Malawian firm.

