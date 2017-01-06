Zambian Editors Network Petition Govt On Public Order Act

The Zambian Editors Network has petitioned government to abolish the public order act.

ZEN Chairperson Gershom Musonda says the public order act is a repressive piece of legislation.

Mr. Musonda has told Muvi TV News that it is gratifying to note that justice minister has called for submissions on the law as history has shown that that the law is in distaste.

Mr. Musonda says the act has been used wrongly to infringe on people’s rights to assemble, associate and express themselves.