Zombe Resident Ready to Die For Her Land

An 83 year old woman of Zombe in Lusaka West says she is ready to die for her land.

Loyce Mumba says the piece of land she has been offered by the Ministry Of Lands is too small compared to the land she was evicted from.

She says no one seems ready to hear her plight following the unceremonious eviction by the local authority from the land she owned for decades.

There has been a protracted dispute over the Zombe land between residents and Office of the President’s College.