A Bitter Land Disputed Has Erupted In Chibombo District

A land dispute has erupted in Chibombo district between former Kamaila Forest Settlers and suspected ministry of lands officials.
Over 750 families are faced with eviction following the alleged grabbing of their land by the invaders.
The families have had their land subdivided and offered to other individuals.
This is despite a consent Judgment that restrains any party or institution from interfering with the settlers.
