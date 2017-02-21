APC Leader Urges President Lungu To Step Down Over Maizegate Scandal

All People’s Congress Party President Nason Msoni has called on President Edgar Lungu to stamp his authority and demonstrate that he is in-charge of the state.

Mr Msoni has called on the president to ensure action is taken against Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya who has been cited by a joint Committee on Agriculture, Irrigation and Public Accounts established by the Malawian Parliament to investigate the 100 Thousand metric tones maize export to that country.

He has also advised President Lungu to consider stepping down from office and allow a decisive leader to take charge if he continues failing to stamp authority on matters affecting the nation.

