Cancer Diseases Hospital Linear Accelerator Machine Still Dysfunctional

Cancer patients in need of radiotherapy and CT scan will have to wait a bit longer to be able to access treatment at the Cancer Diseases Hospital in Lusaka.

Ministry of Health Spokesperson Dr. Kennedy Malama has confirmed that the CT scan and linear accelerator machines are dysfunctional.

Dr. Kennedy Malama says the ministry is working round the clock to ensure the machine starts working again.

Dr. Malama adds that for the linear accelerator the spare parts needed to fix have been procured and being imported into the country.

He could not however state when the machines are likely to be operational.