Chipata Street Vendors, Unruly PF Cadres Protest

Street vendors and unruly Patriotic Front-PF cadres have protested demanding that the Chipata Municipal Council stops harassing the vendors.

The protestors led by the vendors’ Chairperson, Rabson Zulu gathered at PF Chipata Central Constituency offices before moving to the Council.

The vendors who also blocked Umodzi Highway with stones and logs have also charged that they regret voting for President Edgar Lungu and the Patriotic Front.

An emergency meeting was later called for vendors, party officials and council officials with council authorities maintaining the need for the vendors to be removed from the streets.

The vendors, however, challenged the Mayor saying they were allowed to continue trading on the streets by President Edgar Lungu during the previous election campaigns.

But Eastern Province PF Secretary Joseph Kolosa said there was need for vendors to trade from designated places.