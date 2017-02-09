Chipata’s Lutembwe Bridge On Verge Of Collapse

Lutembwe Bridge in Chipata is one verge of collapse following Heavy rains being experienced.
Movement of vehicles from Chipata town to Kagunda area have since been stopped as the bridge is now a death trap.
Last rainy season, the same bridge was completely washed out but government decided to construct a temporal one.
Meanwhile, Chipata Mayor Sinoya Mwale says the local authority will rehabilitated the bridge.
