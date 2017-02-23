Controversial Mass Media Area Plot Revoked

The Lusaka City council’s illegal allocation of a road reserve in to a plot in mass media area has been reversed.

Lusaka District Commissioner, Captain Davison Mulenga made the decision when he visited the plot where construction of a wall fence had blocked a drainage resulting in to flooding.

He says he will not allow illegality in the district.

The DC’s decision is in stark contrast to the position given by Lusaka Mayor, Wilson Kalumba recently that the road reserve was a plot and the owner had followed procedure in acquisition.