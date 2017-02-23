Ex-Malawi Agriculture Minister In More Trouble

Law experts in Malawi say embattled Malawian former Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Minister George Chaponda faces similar charges of a former junior civil servant who was sentenced to nine years in jail with hard labour for his part in the “cashgate” corruption scandal.

A Senior legal Counsel local has observed that Chaponda’s case is similar to that of Victor Sithole who was found with 122 million Malawi Kwacha and 22, 000 United States Dollars.

According to Nyasa Times, Sithole who was government’s Accounts assistant, the second official to be found guilty over Cashgate was found guilty of stealing more than 66,000 United States Dollars in cash.

His arrest in August 2013 after cash was found in his car boot kick-started what became known as the “cashgate” affair – the worst financial scandal in the country’s history.

It became public knowledge a month later following the shooting of the finance ministry’s then budget director Paul Mphwiyo.

On Wednesday, February 22, 2017 Malawian President Peter Mutharika fired Dr Chaponda, after piles of money were found at his house in Lilongwe.

Dr. Chaponda increasingly came under fire after he was implicated in the suspicious maize deal with Zambia.