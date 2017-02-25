Farmers Call for Disbandment of E-Voucher System

Farmers in Kapiri-Mposhi have joined their colleagues in other parts of the country calling for the disbandment of the E-Voucher system.

They have described the E-Voucher system as a failed project.

Farmers who have not yet collected their inputs have accused government of having failed small scale farmers in most parts of the country.

They have disclosed that hunger is looming in homes because of the failure by the government to supply them with inputs on time.

Government admitted the 2016/2017 inputs distribution was marred with a lot of challenges.

