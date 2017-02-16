Government ‘Diverts’ Police Officers Contributions

Government financial challenges are far from being over following failure by the ministry of finance to remit police officers contributions to the thrift and credit and cooperative society.
The shocking discovery follows protracted demands by grieving police officers to access their funds from the facility for the last three months.
Home Affairs Permanent Secretary Chileshe Mulenga however says the matter will be resolved soon.
