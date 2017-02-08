Some senior government and PF officials have been linked to the smuggling of mealie meal to the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Five trucks laden with mealie meal have since been impounded which the officials had intended to smuggle.
Senior government and party officials have been using their influence to engage in shady deals.
This has been revealed by some drivers of the impounded trucks when asked to produce documentation of the goods they were ferrying.
Government, PF Officials Linked To Smuggling of Mealie Meal to DRC
