Govt’s Denial Of Maize Gate Scandal Described As Childish

All people’s party congress president Nason Msoni has described government’s denial in the involvement of corruption in the maize deal between Malawi and Zambia as childish.

On Friday, Information Minister Kampamba Mulenga dispelled allegations that Government was involved in the alleged Zambia- Malawi maize gate scandal.

Ms Mulenga said to the contrary, the Zambian Government was not directly, or indirectly linked to the transaction.

But Mr Msoni says the government denial is childish and has also questioned the attacks on the whistle-blower Dr. Saviour Chishimba.

And Dr. Chishimba says ministers mentioned in the maize gate scandal should be fired.

He says he will not rest until the government officials named in the maize scam are fired and scrutinized by the law.

Dr. Chishimba featured on the Assignment programme.