HIV Prevalence High In Correctional Facilities

The Voluntary Service Overseas-VSO has expressed concern over the high HIV prevalence rates in correctional facilities in Zambia.

VSO Zambia Country Director Edward Kakande says it is alarming that the rate stands at 27 percent compared to the national rate which stands at 13.5 percent.

Mr. Kakande says reducing transmission and improving treatment, care and support will play an integral role in reducing the statistic.

He was speaking during the official opening of the Zambia Correctional Service Officers Training in Mediation, Advocacy and Re-Integration of Offenders.

And Prisons Care and Counselling Association-PRISCA Executive Director Godfrey Malembeka says the association has come up with psycho-social counselling desks to address the situation.