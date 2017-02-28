‘Horny’ Wife Assaulted By Hubby for Demanding Sex

A 34-year-old woman of Lusaka’s Kanyama West has been brutally assaulted by her husband allegedly for demanding sex from him.
Prisca Chipili has sustained several cuts and bruises on her face following the incident which happened in the early hours of Monday, February 27, 2017.
She says her husband John Pakwenda also threatened to kill her and was only rescued by her neighbours.
