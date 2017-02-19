Journalist Pondamali Stages Lone Protest Over Private Media Harassment

A journalist Wilson Mpondamali has staged a lone protest on what he has termed as worst form of harassment on private media.

Mpondamali says it is sad that the media has constantly been muzzled since President Edgar Lungu assumed office.

And Media Institute of Southern Africa- MISA-Zambia has condemned, in strongest terms, the action by the state to suppress the Mast Newspaper in addition to the earlier harassment and assault of Mutinta Mazoka-M’membe during an attempted search in the absence of her husband five days ago.

MISA Vice Chairperson Elizabeth Mweene Chanda is concerned that the fight is no longer about the closure of the Post Newspaper instigated by the government and the Zambia Revenue Authority, but a war to close down any media house deemed to be critical.

On Saturday, state police confiscated a printer belonging to the MAST newspaper.