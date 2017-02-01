Kabwe Family Uses Ox-Cart To Carry Body Of Deceased Relative For Burial

Some Kabwe residents have resorted to transporting their deceased in ox-carts due to financial constraints.

A family of Kabwe’s Chamuka area decided to ferry the body of their deceased relative from Kabwe General Hospital Mortuary to the burial site in Chamuka area.

Meanwhile, Kabwe Municipal Council Director of Health, Paul Mukuka has expressed sadness stating that the local authority could have assisted the family had they engaged their area councilor.

Kabwe Municipal Council like many other local authorities has hearses which are supposed to provide transport for needy families when faced with bereavements.