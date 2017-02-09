Kanene Still At Large

Zambian Musician Clifford Dimba popularly known as General Kanene has been placed on returnable on arrest.

When the matter came up for return of bench warrant before Lusaka Magistrate Faidess Hamaundu, Kanene’s arresting officer Namakau Nyumbu told the court that she has faced difficulties in executing a warrant on Kanene as he is not traceable.

In this case Kanene is accused of buttering his wife.

Allegations are that Clifford Dimba on 18th June 2016 assaulted his wife Sharon Ngandula following a dispute.