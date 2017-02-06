Lack Of Accountability Cited For Shoddy Works

Lack of accountability by the community over government resources is partly contributing to shoddy works on developmental projects.

In trying to enhance social accountability at a community level, Action Aid Zambia and the Civil Society for Poverty Reduction-CSPR have embarked on a pilot project to educate stakeholders on social accountability activities.

The Pilot project that will see farmers, NGOs and the media been trained on accountability skills will be done in Chipata and Mongu.

And Action Aid Zambia Social Accountability Project Manager Lynn Chinene says the project will enhance accountability through community participation.

Ms. Chinene was speaking during a training session for stakeholders in Chipata.