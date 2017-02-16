Lamasat Failing To Pay Workers Due To Huge Govt Debt

Government’s delay to pay debts owed to Lamasat Investment has resulted in the company’s failure to clear gratuity and salary arrears owed to its workers.

Lamasat Investment employees last week protested demanding their gratuity and salary arrears.

Lamasat Investment Human Resource Manager Benwa Kapusa has told MUVI TV NEWS that government is among other institutions owing Lamasat investment huge sums of money from the materials supplied.