Livingstone Curio traders complain of unfair trade practices by lodges

A showdown is looming in Livingstone between Curio traders and lodge owners regarding the sale of curios to tourists.

This comes after information filtered out that most lodge owners are warning tourists against visiting the Curio traders claiming that traders are thieves who impose exorbitant prices on visitors.

A market representative Ackson Banda has describe the behavior of lodge owners as uncompetitive only meant to limit the tourists’ choices of curios.

He says a free market economy implies that businesses must not sideline others to avoid creating animosity in the hospitality industry that requires the contribution of everyone to grow.