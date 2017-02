A Husband of Lusaka has survived an alleged knife stabbing at the hands of his 25 year old wife following a marital dispute.

Emmanuel Ng’andu 31 years old has told MUVI TV news from his hospital bed that his wife, Charity Mtonga stabbed him twice upon arrival at home around 21 hours on Monday.

And Zambia Police Spokesperson Mwata Katongo has confirmed the arrest of 26 year old Charity Mtonga for allegedly stabbing her husband.