Lusaka Minister Shocked Over Allocation Of Plot On Road Reserve

Many have continued to express shock that the Lusaka City council allocated a plot on a road reserve in mass media area.

Lusaka Province Minister, Japhen Mwakalombe says allocating a plot on a road reserve beats logic.

On Thursday Lusaka District Commissioner, Captain Davison Mulenga was equally shocked that a plot had been given on a road reserve.

Lusaka Mayor, Wilson Kalumba recently stated that the road reserve was a plot and the owner had followed procedure in acquisition.