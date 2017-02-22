Malawi Agriculture Minister Fired Over ZAMBIA-MALAWI Maize Gate Scandal

President Peter Mutharika has finally fired embattled Agriculture Minister, George Chaponda, a day after piles of money were found at his house in Lilongwe.

A statement issued says all matters pertaining to the ministry of agriculture will now have to be referred to the office of the president and cabinet.

Information Minister Nicolas Dausi confirmed the dismissal of Dr. Chaponda is with immediate effect, saying it was necessary that the president acts in accordance with the demands of Malawians.

Dr. Chaponda has increasingly come under fire after he was implicated in the suspicious maize deal with Zambia and just on Tuesday, the Anti-Corruption Bureau raided his house.