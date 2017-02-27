Man Dies As He Attempts To Retrieve K 280, Phone From Pit Latrine

A 30-year-old man of Mushili compound in Ndola has tragically died after a toilet collapsed on him.

Eye witnesses have disclosed that Joe Nyimbili died as he attempted to retrieve a two hundred and eighty kwacha that fell in the pit latrine as he was answering the call of nature.

Copperbelt Province Police Commissioner Charity Katanga has confirmed the death of Nyimbili adding that the deceased also attempted to retrieve his mobile phone from the toilet.

A Muvi TV Crew which rushed on the scene found officers from the Fire Brigade who retrieved the body that sent the crowd in tears.