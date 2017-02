The Road Transport and Safety Agency-RTSA has suspended the operating license for Mazhandu Family Bus Services.

RTSA Director, Zindaba Soko, says Mazhandu has exhibited a poor road safety profile following frequent accidents, with the latest being the Kabwe-Kapiri-Mposhi accident that claimed ten lives.

Mr. Soko has directed that Mazhandu Family Bus Services must within 24 hours stop operations pending investigations.

This is the second suspension of Mazhandu in less than a year.