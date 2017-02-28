Media Harassment to Affect Funding To Zambia-German Envoy

The Germany government has cautioned the Zambian government against suppressing the media saying this has potential to discourage donor support.

Head of Development Cooperation at the Germany Embassy in Zambia Dr. Frank Hofmann says closing down media institutions undermines press freedom.

Dr. Hofmann says if not checked Zambia risks denting its record of good governance and democracy.

He said this when Civil Society Organizations presented recommendations to the Minister of Justice on proposed amendments to the public order act.