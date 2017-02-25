MOH Warns Of Countrywide Cholera Spread

The Ministry of Health has warned of a possible countrywide cholera outbreak in the wake of increased rainfall.
Ministry Spokesperson, Kennedy Malama says Cholera outbreak in some selected parts of the country is a wakeup call to intensify preventive measures.
Dr. Malama has since implored the general public to improve levels of hygiene.
Twenty four cases of cholera have been recorded in Luapula province.
