More State Apparatus Unleashed On Fred M’membe

State machinery has continued to be unleashed on Media magnate Fred M’membe and wife Mutinta Mazoka.

The latest to visit the couple’s residence in Lusaka in search of lacunas is Zambia Environmental Management Agency–ZEMA.

ZEMA stormed the house to inspect and examine the premises for environmental protection.

The officers spent about 30 minutes at the premises.

Meanwhile, Mr Mmembe’s wife Mutinta described the ZEMA officers conduct as professional.