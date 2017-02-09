Mother Crashes Baby’s Head

A Mother of Kanyama Compound allegedly crushed her baby’s head before dumping it in a pit latrine.
On Wednesday fire brigade officers retrieved a dead infant from a pit latrine with investigations showing that it sustained a crushed head.
Police Public Relations Officer Esther Katongo says preliminary investigations indicate that the mother gave birth to a live baby.
She says the suspect remains detained and is yet to be charged.
