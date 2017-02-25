MPs Urged To Fight GBV

Members of Parliament have been urged to use their influence to help reduce Gender Based Violence-GBV-in the country.

The call comes from Zambia Centre for communication programmes-ZCCP-Executive Director, Jonas Mtonga.

He was speaking in Siavonga when he opened a three day GBV sensitization workshop for Members of parliament.

And Higher Education Minister, Prof Nkandu Luo who is also Munali Member of Parliament acknowledged parliamentarians’ influence to fight Gender Based Violence.

Meanwhile, Senior Chief Chikanta of Kalomo has called for concerted efforts to fight vice.

