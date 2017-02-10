Murder Suspect Precious Litebele Defense Closed

Murder suspect Precious Longwe Litebele has closed her defense in a matter where she is accused of killing her husband.

This was after two witnesses testified in the matter.

53 years old Alfonso Longwe, Precious’ father has told Lusaka High Court Judge Sharon Newa that he did not witness the fateful incident but precious called him saying she had shot Akakanda accidentally during a struggle for a gun.

In this case Precious is alleged to have murdered Akakanda Lubinda Litebele by shooting him five times in the chest on 25th May 2016