Mutinta Mazoka Asks Court to Order Police Not to Temper with Her Printing Press

Mast Newspaper Proprietor Mutinta Mazoka M’membe and her husband Fred M’membe have asked the Lusaka High Court to quash the decision of the police to illegally camp at their plot in Rhodes Park.

The two media practitioners have also asked the court to order the police not to tamper with the printing press at their residence as it is privately owned.

Mrs M’membe and her husband wants the court to stay the decision of the police to assume the control of their privately owned printing press.