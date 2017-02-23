Nchima Nchito Resists Arrest

Lawyer Nchima Nchito is resisting arrest over charges of personating as an advocate of the Post Newspaper in Liquidation.

Mr. Nchito has asked Lusaka Magistrate Greenwell Malumani to cancel an arrest warrant as it is unnecessary when he is freely willing to appear in court.

Mr Nchito is facing arrest after a former post newspapers reporter filed a complaint against him in relation to the post liquidation process.