Ndola Clergy Condemns Police Brutality

The clergy in Ndola has condemned police brutality in the country.

Reverend Charles Mapiki, says the church is saddened that the police has continued using force in the execution of their duties.

Reverend Mapiki was reacting to the harassment and subsequent arrest of Fred M’Membe’s wife, Mutinta.

He says female officers were better placed to have dealt with Mrs. M’membe, describing her treatment at the hands of male officers as unfair.

Reverend Mapiki says such incidents instill fear in citizens.

