Ndola’s Lubuto Police Officers Operating In Dilapidated Makeshift Container

Police Officers at Ndola’s Lubuto B Police Post are operating in a dilapidated makeshift container.

The state of the container has, however worsened following heavy rains,

Residents in the area have questioned the existence of the Constituency Development Funds if police posts can continue to be in a poor state.

Bwana Mkubwa Member of Parliament Jonas Chanda says he has engaged the Ministry of Home Affairs to ensure a police post is built in the area.