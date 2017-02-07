New ZESCO Coach Eyes Solid Performance

Newly appointed Zesco United coach Zlatko Krmpotic says he is looking forward to a strong and solid performance from his lads when the 2017 football season kicks off.

Krmpotic says he has high expectations for a side that reached the semi-finals of the CAF Champions League and finished runners up behind champions Zanaco in the FAZ Super League.

He however says there is need for the team to embrace hard work for the team to be stronger and ready for league and continental football.

The Serbian was speaking soon after spearheading a Zesco training session for the first time since he was named head coach.

Meanwhile, club public relations officer Katebe Chengo has revealed that Zesco second assistant Alfred Lupiya has been moved out of the technical bench as part of the changes following the coming of the new coach.