Nkhani Yalula: Four Civil Servants Suspended Over Mukula

Four civil servants in Mpulungu have been suspended in connection with illegal Mukula Trade.

Among those affected are Mpulungu District forest officer Charles Nyirongo, Police Officer in charge Mufaweli Mukosiku and his two junior officers.

Mpulungu District Commissioner Denis Sikazwe says this is in order to pave way for investigations.

And Northern Province Police Commissioner Richard Mweene says he is has assigned provincial investigative team on the matter who are since on the ground.

