Police Fail Again To Retrieve Mast Printer

For the second day running Police have failed to forklift a printer belonging to the Mast newspapers.
Police who stormed the residence of Fred M’membe around mid-morning where the Printer is mounted failed to remove it.
This was after they aborted the mission on Friday following load shedding in the area.
Police are pursuing Mr. Mmembe following the placing of the post newspapers under liquidation.
