Police’ Inertia to Arrest PF SG Davis Mwila Anger Church

Failure by police to act on the case of alleged inciting anarchy by PF Secretary General, Davis Mwila has angered the Church in Kabwe.

Christian life Center, Bishop Davis Malulu says it is an abrogation of the law by Mr. Mwila to instruct party cadres to raid bus stations and markets.

And former Kabwe Mayor, McDonald Mwamba has joined people calling for Mr. Mwila’s arrest over the remarks.

Recently, FDD Spokesperson, Antonio Mwanza formally reported Mr. Mwila to police but nothing much has come out so far.