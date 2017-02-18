Police Officers Disable Printer at Fred M’membe’s Residence

Police officers have failed to confiscate a printer used to print the Mast newspaper at Fred M’membe’s residence.

The officers have been instructed by the liquidator of the Post Newspaper, Lewis Mosho, to get all properties belonging to the post newspaper in liquidation.

However, they only managed to remove support parts leaving the main body of the printer as it proved too heavy for their fork-lifter.

They have also confiscated a speed boat in the process.

